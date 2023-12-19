Earthquake kills 95 in China

China

No fewer than 95 people have died and another 220 are injured following an earthquake in north-west China on Monday, state media report.

The quake struck in Gansu province around midnight, damaging buildings both there and in the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake had a magnitude of 5.9 and a depth of 10km (six miles).Rescue efforts were under way early on Tuesday morning.

… Israel in Gaza

While we wait for updates on the earthquake in China, the United States is intervening in Gaza.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says the US has spoken to Israel about making the war in Gaza more “surgical”.

Speaking in Tel Aviv, Austin reiterated US support for Israel. But he discussed reducing harm to civilians, and moving to “lower intensity operations”.

He was speaking after health officials in Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli air strikes killed 110 people in Jabalia late on Sunday.

There’s been no specific comment from Israel, which insists it is targeting what it calls terrorist infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in a video released by Hamas, a group of three elderly men taken hostage call on Israel to secure their release.