BREAKING: Akeredolu proceeds on medical leave, transfers power to deputy

Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is expected to proceed on medical leave on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

This was made known in a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure.

Olatunde said that during his medical leave, the governor will prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

According to him, “a formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State.

“He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations.

The statement added that “This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.