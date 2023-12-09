Breaking: 357 junior Customs officers get promotion

The management of the Nigeria Customs Service said it has approved the promotion of 357 men in the service.

The National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, made the announcement in a statement on Saturday.

Maiwada said the decision was taken during the 7th NCS’s management meeting, chaired by the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

According to him, the beneficiaries were from the ranks of Customs Assistant I to Inspector of Customs.

He added that the comprehensive promotion list encompasses both the General Duty and Support Staff personnel who excelled in the 2023 promotion exercise.

“The breakdown of promoted officers is as follows: AIC to IC (246) GD, AIC to IC (37) SS, CAI to AIC (39) GD, CAI to AIC (27) SS, CAII to CAI (7) SS, CAIII to CAII (1) GD,” Maiwada explained.

The service’s spokesperson added that the strategic advancement shows the visionary leadership of the CGC.

“Which emphasises on motivation, recognising excellence, and rewarding diligence within the service,”

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, Adeniyi charged them to redouble their efforts in fulfilling the service’s core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and trade facilitation.