Breaking: 27 Rivers lawmakers decamp to APC

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt – 27 lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly have decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmakers, who were elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, announced their decision at the Monday plenary at the Rivers Assembly Complex.

The lawmakers are those under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Martin Amaehwule. It is gathered that the lawmakers are loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

It would be recalled that the legislative arm of the state has been in serious crisis following their bid to impeach the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Details later…