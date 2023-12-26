Bournemouth vs Fulham: Marco Silva urges team to be organised

Fulham coach Marco Silva has said that his side’s Boxing Day fixture at Bournemouth will be a contest between two attacking sides looking to win.

Silva was asked about Andoni Iraola’s ‘chaos football’ at Bournemouth, but he refuted such interpretation of their methods.

Iraola has inspired three successive wins for Bournemouth, including a win behind Dominic Solanke’s hat-trick last time out at Nottingham Forest.

Fulham will want to bounce back after a defeat at home to Burnley last time out, and both sides will want the points to separate themselves from the relegation zone

“They are not at all disorganised,” Silva said of Bournemouth. “They have dynamic in their game. and what will make the difference is always the dynamic of any team. They have a dynamic, they have a way to press and you can see there is organisation.

“They prefer to go man to man in certain moments of the game and press really high in other moments as well. It s clear for us the moments they want to do it. On the ball, you can see clear organisation in the way they attack and what they want to do.

“You can see some players with more freedom to do certain things on the pitch, but I see a clear team with very good organisation and a team that tries to play to win. That is what they are going to face against us as well.

“We are going to be there to do the same thing, to keep our organisation if we have to but in other moments we need to give a game to them and play to win the game.

“We are going to see two teams who are very well organised in certain aspects and with ideas to win the football match.”

Fulham head into the game placed 13th on the table while Bournemouth occupy the 12th position.

Vanguard News