Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: Emery eyes better away record

Ahead of his side’s trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is all out to improve his side’s away record.

After four successive wins in the league, the former Arsenal gaffer said there is a good feeling within in his team.

He, however, stressed the need for his side to up their performance away from home.

“When we are winning, we are feeling comfortable. We are together and feeling a connection with fans. At Villa Park, we are very good.

“We are being very strong at home but we have to try to be consistent in every competition and away. It is always very difficult to win away in every competition we are facing.”

On facing the Cherries, he said, “They have increased their level and are progressively getting better at home. On Sunday it is going to be very difficult for us. We are going to try and impose our style and idea.”

Vanguard News