Booze boss, Kafaru raises alarm over fake drinks at yuletide

Mr Temidayo Kafaru, the Chief Executive Officer of Booze Ng, has expressed concern over the rising sale of fake alcoholic beverages in the country.

He said the issue of fake alcoholic products was worrisome due to high consumption during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Kafaru made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He said part of the solutions to the surge in counterfeit products, especially during the yuletide season, was to bridge the gap between premium, legitimate offerings and the prevalence of substandard alternatives.

He said his company, Booze Ng, was committed to providing that solution.

“Our commitment to direct relationships with producers and a unique business model positions us to offer a curated selection of premium drinks approved by National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC),” Kafaru said.

According to him, his organisation is committed to ensuring that fun seekers understand that while drinking alcohol, it is important to ensure that it is safe to consume it.

“We aim to contribute by not just selling drinks but by actively shaping a culture of responsible enjoyment in the industry,” he said.

He said Booze Ng offered consumers the convenience of ordering premium alcoholic beverages online nationwide.

According to him, the targeted audience of Booze.ng is hard working men and women who need to unwind and calm their nerves after a long day at work.

“Booze Ng strategically caters to three distinct customer segments. Our primary audience consists of ambitious hustlers, aged 21-45, with medium to high incomes, primarily located in Lagos.

“The secondary audience comprises lifestyle enthusiasts, aged 25-60, with a focus on middle-class professionals across Nigeria. The tertiary audience includes trendsetters, aged 21-65, with a more budget-conscious approach.

“We address their diverse needs by offering a range of premium to affordable alcoholic beverages, ensuring accessibility, and promoting responsible consumption,” he said.

On competitiveness, he said the Nigerian alcoholic beverage market ws highly competitive.

But he said Booze Ng focused on unbranded gondolas in its physical store, creating a premium shopping environment.

“Our VIP spaces, business café, and Kratos Nightclub offer exclusive experiences.

“Additionally, our expansion plans, integrated e-commerce, and commitment to innovation provide distinct competitive edges.

“Booze Ng maintains a physical store in Victoria Island, Lagos, catering to premium buyers with a selection of high-end alcoholic beverages,” he said.

Kafaru said in the spirit of the season, Booze Ng would hold an art exhibition from December 12 to 17, and that each day, the store and drinks would be showcased. (NAN)