Benue govt officials plotting protest against President Tinubu, Akume, Akpabio, APC alleges

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State says it has uncovered a plot by unnamed officials of the Benue State Government to stage protests against President Bola Tinubu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The party claimed that the protest is aimed at stopping the President from assenting the recent resolution of the Senate stopping the release of funds to Local Government Caretaker Committees in any state of the Federation.

The party in a statement made available to newsmen Monday in Makurdi by its State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, said the plot in the APC-controlled state had been “deeply hatched and their first experimental step was the call on the Party Chairman in the State, Comrade Austin Agada to resign without advancing any genuine reason.

“The party views this act of sabotage as portending grave danger to the unity of the state and the party, if people who claim APC membership and are working under an APC state government would undermine their President, the Senate President and the SGF in an open protest in their quest to stifle the hands of government on a matter of law.

“Much as the organizers are free to express themselves, taking steps that would embarrass Mr. President and his administration is unacceptable and must be halted.

“The party therefore calls on the Inspector General of Police and the Benue State Commissioner of Police to monitor closely this planned protest which may wear a semblance of solidarity march but with a sinister end motive.

“The party equally calls on the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia to monitor the activities of unscrupulous elements around his government who are using his name to perpetrate acts that are capable of plunging the state into anarchy that would necessitate the declaration of a state of emergency.

“All security agencies in the state are enjoined to be on alert to check the activities of this group that seems to undermine the peace of the state and is hellbent on planting divisive tendencies. The general public should please, take note of this Nollywood script.”

Contacted, the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Matthew Abo said “I am not aware of that.”

Recall that few days back the 23 Local Government Chairmen of the APC had accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of allegedly alienating the party and stakeholders and running the affairs of the state without carrying anyone along.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Youth Mobilization and Empowerment, Moses Mkeenem, shortly after, called on the State Chairman of the party, Austin Agada to resign his position for incompetence and allegedly instigating the revolt against the governor.