Benue APC declares meeting called by Gov Alia’s kinsmen illegal

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State has declared as illegal the meeting of the party allegedly called by the kinsmen of Governor Hyacinth Alia in Vandeikya Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The party claimed that the meeting which was summoned by the APC Chairman of Ningev Council Ward at the instance of Ter U Kunav, a traditional ruler, to discuss the suspension of the Chairman of the party in the LGA was in contravention of the party’s constitution.

In a statement issued in Makurdi by its State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, the APC adviced traditional rulers stick to their responsibility in maintaining communal peace and remain apolitical.

The party in the statement said it wished to “significantly convey its disapproval of a purported meeting of the party called by the Ward Chairman of Ningev Council Ward at the instance of Ter U Kunav, of which top on the list of the agenda is the suspension of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of Vandeikya Local Government Mr. Simeon Yongo.

“We wish to state that all organs of the party should revert to our previous instructions on the subject of holding unauthorized meetings as conveyed in our previous official statements pursuant to the party’s constitution, meetings of polling unit committee and meetings at the ward level must be authorized and approved by the local government Chairmen respectively.

“Whilst our party the APC reserves enormous respect for traditional rulers and commend their strenuous roles in nation building, we wish to state that matters of political party administration must be left for those who hold the responsibility of it’s leadership and we would advice that traditional rulers stick to their responsibility in maintaining communal peace.

“Party leadership in the state at various organs must attentively note that matters bothering on indiscipline and misconduct in office must be reported in writing to the Zonal Chairmen of their various zones who would onward forward to the State Working Committee and it will be critically looked into by the State Disciplinary Committee of the party. Issuing of suspensions in aberration of this process amounts to insubordination.

“The APC in Benue State wishes to reiterate its stand on respect for party leadership and condemn in decisive terms the actions of those constituting illegal party meetings as decisions arrived at such functions will be deemed null and void.”