Benue APC crisis fueled by fight over party leadership – Ebute, ex-Senate President

Senator Ameh Ebute

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Senate President, Chief Ameh Ebute has attributed the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State to the fight over who should be recognised as the leader of the party in the state.

He said the crisis had continued to linger because the attempt by elders of the party to broker peace was rebuffed by the concerned parties.

Chief Ebute who made this known Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi lamented that the action of the feuding parties who refused to submit themselves to a peace meeting by party elders was at variance with the norm in politics.

The former Senate President who did not mention the names of those at the centre of the fight said “The aim of our meeting was to broker peace and the people between which we should make peace are adamant and did not accept our decisions and that is a big departure from the politics that I am used to.

“In every organisation there must be discipline for progress to be made. We must exercise some level of restraint and instill respect among the rank and file of the Party.

“I cannot imagine that eminent members of a political party met with the governor and called on people to come to the table for discussion and they refused; I am surprised.

“I want to tell you that the problem of our party, APC, in Benue State is that of leadership of the party. Who is the leader of the party in Benue? That is the main issue. The whole issue boils down to who is the leader of the party in Benue State and I’m sure that before the end of the month, the party at the national level will make a pronouncement as to who is the leader of the party in the state.

“But what is the position in other states of the Federation where we have a governor in power? The Governor of that state is the leader of the party in the State.”