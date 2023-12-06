Being Nigerian is tough – Tems

Grammy-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems says being a Nigerian is “tough”.

The singer, however, noted that despite how tough it is, if one utilizes their talent and takes it to where it would be appreciated, it is an honour.

She went on to describe being a Nigerian woman as “a miracle”, adding that Nigerian women are blessed and special to her.

Tems made this known in a recent interview with Kiss FM, London, United Kingdom.

She said, “Being a Nigerian woman is a miracle. Because being a Nigerian, for anybody, is tough. But I think if you can tap into your gifts and own who you are and be unapologetic about it, and take that to the world, that is an honour.

“I think Nigerian women are the most blessed. I won’t say the most blessed but everybody is blessed in equal manner but Nigerian women are very special to me. They are very dear to me and I believe that it is such a huge blessing to be a Nigerian woman and to be living in this time.”

