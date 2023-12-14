Bayelsa teenager sets world record with 99% score in SAT examination

By Dickson Omobola

Zilayefa Okoroze-Trust, a Bayelsa-born student, has achieved an incredible feat by securing 99 percent scores on the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT).

Zilayefa, a Grade 12 student of Jesuit Memorial College (JMC) Port Harcourt, Rivers State, scored 1530 out of a maximum score of 1600 at the test held on October 7, 2023.

Emerging second-best Nigerian student after David Chukwudi a student of the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) 1st with a score of 1590/1600.

Before Zilayefa’s score of 1530/1600, the highest score ever recorded in previous years by any student in Nigeria was 1510/1600.

The SAT examination is a standardized test that assesses academic preparedness.

It tests applicants’ knowledge of reading, writing, mathematics and subjects that are taught every day in high school classrooms.