Bauchi First Lady tackles mental health issues, says group

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Democracy and Good Governance Discussion Forum has commended the Bauchi State First Lady, Aisha Bala Mohammed’s recent moves to address the challenging issue of mental health in the state.

A statement signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Suleiman Abbah, commended the First Lady’s foresight in this direction noting that mental health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, encompassing emotional stability, resilience, and the ability to effectively navigate life’s challenges.

Unfortunately, Abbah said, mental health conditions are prevalent worldwide, affecting approximately one in eight individuals, with depression being a leading cause of disability, particularly among adolescents. Despite the widespread impact of mental health issues, many individuals still do not receive adequate support and services.

“In Nigeria, the situation is no different. Countless Nigerians are grappling with various forms of mental health challenges, yet the provision of mental health services remains insufficient. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 20% of Nigerians, equivalent to approximately 40 million people, are affected by mental health conditions. Shockingly, only a mere 10% of those with severe and disabling mental health conditions receive any form of treatment within a year,” he said.

Abba said it is in recognizing the urgent need for intervention, that the Bauchi State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed took a commendable step towards addressing mental health issues in the state.

“She recently inaugurated the state steering committee on mental health and introduced a helpline for the public to access immediate assistance for mental health concerns.During the inauguration ceremony held at the Hazibal Hotel in Bauchi, the first lady emphasized the critical importance of integrating mental health intervention within both healthcare facilities and communities. This approach recognizes that mental health support should not be limited to clinical settings but should also extend to the grassroots level, where individuals may face unique challenges and barriers to accessing care.

“The establishment of the state mental health steering committee is a significant stride towards ensuring proper coordination, strengthening, and implementation of mental health interventions in Bauchi State. This committee will play a pivotal role in overseeing and guiding mental health initiatives, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively, and services are delivered efficiently.

“By prioritizing mental health and establishing a dedicated committee, the Bauchi State First Lady has demonstrated her commitment to addressing the mental health crisis in the state. This initiative will undoubtedly contribute to raising awareness, reducing stigma, and improving access to mental health services for the people of Bauchi,” the statement added.