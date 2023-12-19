ASUU, CONUA’ll return as single union —VC FUOYE

By Shina Abubakar

Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, FUOYE, Professor Abayomi Fasina, has disclosed that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and its rival union, the Congress of University Academics, CONUA, will soon come together as a single academic union again.

CONUA broke away from ASUU in 2019, owing to irreconcilable differences among some ASUU branches and the new union registered in 2022.

However, speaking with newsmen at the Annual Leadership Retreat organised by the Division of Student’s Affairs of the University at Western Sun Hotel, Ede, Osun state yesterday, he said elders in the academia are working tirelessly to end the rift that resulted to the formation of CONUA.

According to him, the ASUU/CONUA issue will soon be a thing of the past and we will have a single union again very soon.

“I know ASUU has also learnt from this. You don’t have to be too rigid. Our approach must be diplomatic and flexible. We must listen to other people’s opinions; you don’t have to be confrontational. As a family, we don’t need to destroy each other. You must be united such that nobody can split you into two. In a matter of time, this ASUU/CONUA will be laid to rest and it will come back to one.

“The elders are talking to all stakeholders, I know some people are happy that ASUU splitted into two, but they should not rejoice for long. We will bring the two back together, it is a matter of time”, he added.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for exempting tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, and remittance of 40 per cent internally generated revenue to the Federal Government coffers, he said University administrators with the approval of Governing Council can recruit best brains into the system.

He, however, urged the federal government to grant Universities total autonomy, pledging on behalf of Committee of Vice-Chancellors that the autonomy will not be abused.