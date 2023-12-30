As Charles Okocha and Portable prepare for boxing rematch . . .

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Whoever advised veteran Nollywood actor Charles Okocha to clash with controversial singer, Portable, in a celebrity boxing match, does not like him at all.

Does Okocha even know that if you look stronger than your opponent, without experience and tactics which Portable possessed, you are most likely to lose. T

ruly, that 26th December, 2023 match must have had his fans carrying their hearts in hand.

The funny thing now is that Okocha is alleging that the boxing match was rigged. What was he expecting? In addition to an alleged foul play by Portable, Okocha is accusing the referee of being incompetent in matters of boxing and its rules. He is seeking a rematch.

Please whoever is close to this guy should advise him to stay home and enjoy the life God has given him in 2024. Common guy, Habeeb Badmus, aka, Portable who was declared winner, is often described as a street-pop artist; so, he is experienced.

What Okocha saw during the first match, might be doubled this time. Coming down with broken ribs, lips and arms will not be a good way to start the new year.