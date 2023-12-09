Arrest anybody protesting in my name – Kogi SDP gov candidate

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in Kogi State, Muritala Ajaka, has urged security agencies to arrest anyone protesting in his name, asserting they were working to create confusion.

In a video released on Friday night, Ajaka, who is contesting the outcome of the Kogi State Governorship election in court, alleged that those planning the protest in Lokoja and Abuja were agents of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, Ajaka has distanced himself from the purported planned protest by individuals claiming to be his supporters in Lokoja and Abuja.

He said, “I have just been informed of a planned protest by some people claiming to be members of Social Democratic Party, SDP, or acting on my instruction. I did not authorise any protest in Lokoja or Abuja on Saturday.

“Anybody protesting in my name should be arrested. They are all agents of Governor Yahaya Bello trying to cause confusion in the state and possibly in Abuja.

“So please, the security agencies should take note and get these people arrested. Anybody seen with SDP vest on Saturday, protesting, they should arrest them. They are agents of Yahaya Bello”.