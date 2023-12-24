ARDA advances African downstream energy transition plan at COP 28

The African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) continues its commitment to a just and sustainable energy transition in Africa following its active participation in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) held in Dubai.

ARDA Executive Secretary, Anibor Kragha, emphasized the association’s alignment with the key outcomes of COP 28, focusing on a tailored energy transition that considers Africa’s unique energy poverty and development requirements. Kragha, part of the Ipieca delegation, expressed satisfaction with the progress made and announced ARDA’s application for formal “Observer” status at COP 29.

Highlighting the significant population and energy demand projections for Africa, Kragha emphasized ARDA’s advocacy for a robust, sustainable energy transition roadmap. This includes promoting cleaner transport and cooking fuels in the short term and integrating mature, cost-effective renewable solutions in the near future.

ARDA aims to secure regulatory frameworks, climate finance, capacity development, and technology transfer initiatives. Leveraging its seven Work Groups, the association plans to share best practices, culminating in its first-ever Investment Forum during the 2024 ARDA Week in Cape Town, South Africa.

The theme for ARDA Week 2024 is “African Downstream Energy Transition – The Way Forward,” scheduled for April 22 to 24. Kragha reflected on COP 28, where ARDA’s panel sessions emphasized just transition priorities and sustainable energy choices. The association’s active involvement in various COP 28 panels showcased pan-African insights on decarbonization technologies, clean cooking, and catalyzing investments.

Key takeaways from COP 28 included a $30 Billion Fund announcement to bridge climate finance, emphasizing the importance of balancing energy security and transition. The COP 28 President’s commitment to a fair and inclusive process aligns with ARDA’s vision for an equitable energy transition in Africa.

As ARDA looks forward to COP 29, it anticipates continued progress in promoting Africa’s energy transition agenda and contributing to global climate action.