Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban in US

A federal court handed Apple a victory on Wednesday by suspending a ban on the US sale of its latest Watch models in a feud over patents with health company Masimo.

The ban on certain Apple smartwatch models came into effect Tuesday, after the Biden administration opted not to veto a ruling on the patent infringements.

But the federal court said the ban order would not take effect pending the appeals process.

After a complaint by Masimo, the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) decided in October to ban Apple Watch models over a patented technology for detecting blood-oxygen levels.

Masimo contends it invented the technology and that Apple poached key employees to win access to the know-how.

Apple last week paused its US sales of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in compliance with the order.

But the iPhone-maker contends that the ITC finding was in error and should be reversed, and appealed the decision in the federal appeals court.

Masimo declined to comment on the development. Apple did not immediately reply to a query from AFP.

“After careful consultations, Ambassador (Katherine) Tai decided not to reverse the… determination and the ITC’s decision became final on December 26, 2023,” the office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement on Tuesday.

Though US President Joe Biden’s office has authority to reverse import bans, such actions are only taken rarely.

In a statement, Masimo said the confirmed ban “is a win for the integrity of the US patent system, and ultimately American consumers who will benefit from an ecosystem that rewards true innovation.”

