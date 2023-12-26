Amotekun arrests 8 suspected cultists in Osun

Osun State Amotekun Corps, in a joint operation with the Nigeria Police, arrested eight suspected cult members in Ilesa Town of the state.

In a statement by Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the State Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps on Tuesday, the suspects were arrested between Thursday and Monday.

He said some of the arrested suspects were part of those who attacked personnel of the Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad on Saturday.

He said they were apprehended while on patrol to forestall law and order during the Iwude Ijesa Celebration in Ilesa Town.

He said those arrested included: Kareem Ojo, 32, Adedamola Salamo, 26, Olatunji Ezekiel, 24, Adeyeye Adekunle, 33 and Tope Oguntade, 35, for being suspected members of a secret cult and selling drugs in Ilesa Town.

He said three others, Adetunde Adeolu, Ajayi Wale and Busuyi Ojo were also arrested on Monday, with Ojo (Eiye Confraternity hitman) arrested with two live cartridge bullets, some charms and other dangerous weapons.

“During cross-examination, the suspects confessed to being members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities and they have been members of the cults for a long time.

“The suspects have also been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a very long time before luck ran against them”. He said

Adewinmbi said the suspects were arrested through joint efforts of the Osun Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad led by the Police Anti-Cultism Squad.

He said the suspects had all been handed over to the Police Anti-Cultism Unit for further investigation and prosecution (NAN)