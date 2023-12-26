Akume, a symbol of nationalism, patriotism – Uchi, APC stalwart

George Akume

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume has been described as a man who possesses the unique attributes that stands him out as a symbol of nationalism and patriotism.

All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart and former Executive Secretary of Benue State Examinations Board, Torhile Uchi who made the assertion Tuesday in a massage of felicitation on Senator Akume’s 70th birthday anniversary noted that his distinctive qualities had brought stability in the nation.

According to him “the dogged and fearless political strategist and nation builder has demonstrated his capacity giving support to a third successive democratically elected Governor of Benue State since the expiration of his tenure as a two term Governor of Benue State.

“He has also successfully supported the fourth democratically elected president since the return of democracy in 1999 a feat only few politicians can lay claim to in our democracy.

“Senator Akume has been a pathfinder to many milestones in our democratic process since 1999 and has made tremendous impact in the human capital development of our people and infrastructural development that have led to many legacy projects that are still standing in Benue State.

“His leadership of the Minority caucus at the National Assembly brought together likeminds that founded the All Progressive Congress, APC, which took over power from a sitting government for the first time in our democratic history.

“The SGF wouldn’t be celebrated at a better time than now especially as he has climbed the ladder of leadership from being a Secretary of Council to being a Council Chairman, Permanent Secretary, Executive Governor, Senator of the Federal Republic, Honourale Minister and now Secretary to Government of the Federation.

“While the conspiracy of silence is loud against his achievements and successes in life, those who are direct beneficiaries seems to be cowed by the antagonists of the milestones of this great Nigerian leader and statesman.

“Senator Akume’s penchant for leading any cause towards the entrenchment of social justice has indeed endeared him to all Nigerians so much so that people from all walks of life wish he was not just a leader in the North Central region even as he has persistently stood for all irrespective of religion, region, tribe, social status, economic strength and educational attainment.

“It is true that he has stood firmly for the defence of his people when it was not fashionable to do so, which has led to his demand for an inclusive justice, fairness and equity for all.

“His rejection of the senseless use of power and influence coupled with indiscretion in managing crisis fairly have been hailed by many portraying him as a true patriot.

“His unrelenting and outspoken disposition towards evil in high places has stood him out

“He is a man that never sees black and calls it something else. That has earned him the reputation of a rallying point for the downtrodden and a bridge to the next generation.

“The SGF often comes under attack by elements of darkness who are obviously disturbed by his insistence that the right thing should be done.

“But being a man of all seasons and all masses, in all he is a hero both now and in the future. He shall always be remembered for standing for the truth, speaking the truth and ensuring that the oppresssed are allowed to breath fresh air.

“I implore SGF Akume to keep telling the truth for we are solidly behind him and willing to stand by him at all times as he champions the crusade for the emancipation of those who don’t have a voice of their own.”