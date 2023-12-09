Akoko goes to cinema

By Benjamin Njoku

In preparation for its official release, Akoko, a new thrilling Yoruba movie with English subtitles is slated to premiere on December 8, 2023.

Akoko is produced by Rayan Media Limited, a content Production, marketing and distribution company in conjunction with Esther Kalejaiye Productions. It’s directed by Seun Olaiya and distributed by VIVA Film Distributions.

Filled with inspiration, the movie starring the likes of Biola Bayo, Ronke Odusanya, Jide Awobona, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Jumoke George, Afeez Eniola, Esther Kalejaiye, Kolawole Ajeyemi among others explores the theme ‘not all that glitters is gold’. It tells the story of a young, promising lady who is determined to make it to the top. She is given the chance to change her fortunes, but fate has a bigger test in store for her.

She navigates the challenges that come with her newfound success and realizes how far people would go just to be validated.

Speaking about the movie, The Project Coordinator for Rayan Media, Mrs Motolani Tella – Arowolo, said the movie is for lovers of Yoruba movies and those who appreciate great storytelling.