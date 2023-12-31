Akeredolu’s death, monumental loss to S/ West, Nigeria – Ondo Amotekun Commander

Former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu

…He left when needed most

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state commander of the Security Outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, has said that the death of governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was a monumental loss to the South West and the country.

Adeleye, in a statement issued in Akure, said that the news of the death of the governor was received with rude shock.

According to him “Akeredolu’s transition is a great loss to Ondo State, the Southwest region and Nigeria at large.

Adeleye who is also the Special Adviser to the late governor on Security Matters, said that ” Akeredolu is a man of unequal integrity, a dogged fighter for justice and beacon of courage who fought hard to ensure that people of the State and the entire South West are secured through the formation of Amotekun Corps.

“”The late Akeredolu proved to be a special being who has written his name in gold as a man who rallied round his people in the face of adversity.

“A fearless and courageous fighter. A God-fearing statesman and an advocate for democratic principles who left when he was needed most.

“His passion about the infrastructural and industrial development of the Sunshine State which have started yielding fruitful results are legacies will remain evergreen in the history of the state.

Adeleye commiserated with the Akeredolu’s family, people and Government of Ondo State as well as the entire Owo kingdom over the demise of our illustrious son,

a fantastic role model.