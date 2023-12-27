Akeredolu’s CPS, one other appointee resign over ex-governor’s death

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Special Adviser to the Ondo state governor on union matters and special duties, Dare Aragbaye and the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, have resigned from their appointments.

Aragbaye in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government SSG, dated December 27, said he was resigning because of the death of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The letter reads ” l write to refer to the subject above and to resign my appointment as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties with effect from today, Wednesday, 27 December, 2023

“My decision to resign is based on the unfortunate death of my Principal a fearless and honest leader, Governor Arakunm Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN CON, whom I am loyal to oven in death

“I sincerely thank his excellency for the opportunity granted me to serve in his administration as a member of the State Executive Council first as a Head of Service and now, Special Adviser.

Also, the CPS to the governor, Richard Olatunde, in a letter dated Wednesday 27,said that his resignation was hinged on ” the unfortunate and untimely death of our leader, principal, and father figure, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Olatunde’s letter reads “It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I tender my resignation as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, effective from today, Wednesday 27, 2023.

“My decision to resign from office is hinged on the unfortunate and untimely death of our leader, principal, and father figure, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“Throughout my tenure as the Chief Press Secretary, I was fortunate to witness firsthand exceptional qualities of Governor Akeredolu. His courage, truthfulness, and honesty were unrivaled, and they served as a constant source of inspiration for me.

“His leadership and dedication to the development of our state ignited within me a drive and passion to serve and contribute my quota to the progress of our beloved state.

“Governor Akeredolu was not only an administrator but also a rare gem whose personality exuded honour and courage. It was a privilege to have served under his administration and to have been associated with such an exceptional individual. His demise has left a deep void in our hearts, and we mourn the loss of our hero and benefactor.

” In light of this tragedy, I believe it is essential for everyone to honour and respect Governor Akeredolu’s legacy and memory. As we navigate through this difficult period, I beseech all to support one another and draw strength from the unity that our late governor exemplified.

” I would like to express my gratitude to everyone including Journalists, politicians and other stakeholders for the support, guidance, and opportunities I received during my time as Chief Press Secretary.

” It has been an invaluable experience working alongside such dedicated professionals, and I will cherish the memories and lessons from this role.

“I understand the challenges that lie ahead for our state, and I have faith in the resilience of our people to overcome them. Moving forward, I will continue to contribute to the development of our society in any way I can, carrying with me the principles and values instilled in me by my mentor, principal and father, Governor Akeredolu.