Akeredolu’s commissioner resigns over Ex- gov’s death

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Raimi Aminu, the commissioner for infrastructure, land, and housing in the administration of the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has resigned his appointment.

Aminu’s resignation was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, dated December 28.

The letter partly reads, “l write to tender my resignation of appointment as the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing with effect from today, 28th December, 2023.

“This decision is anchored on my conscience, as my leader and dear boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, joined the Saint Triumphant.

“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the State for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as Senior Special Assistant on Lands & Infrastructure, Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.”