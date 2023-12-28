Akeredolu was a forthright, resolute democrat -Afenifere

Former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu

*His death a huge loss to Nigeria, Yorubaland— Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Thursday, described the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a rude shock describing him as a forthright and resolute democrat.

Afenifere, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, said the late governor stood for what is right and just adding that his people will forever appreciate his profound efforts.

Akeredolu, who died on Wednesday, was 67.

In its tribute to the late governor, Afenifere, in a statement titled ‘Hacking into a courageous and an Examplary life — Tribute to Arákùnrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Aketi’, reads: “It came as a rude shock to us in Thr Afẹ́nifẹ́re as the news of the passage of the Governor of Ondo State, Arákùnrin Olurotimi Akeredolu filtered through the airwaves… Yet another illustrous, Forthright and Resolute Democrat, passes on, in a land lacking leader that are deficient in audacity, bravery daring determination, endurance, fearlessness finesse, fortitude, gallantry, grit heroism, prowess spirit, spunk tenacity and valor.

“Aketi stood for what is right and just, a defender of the people and his people will forever appreciate his profound efforts that most often result in politically induced attacks on the people of Ondo State.

“In an extremely ultra-conservative political atmosphere from which he emerged, he fought as a progressive to clinch the gubernatorial tickets and Forthright enough to say his truths, not minding being the goring ox and shying away not from the consequences. He stood up to tyranny and as the chair of the Southwest governors displayed a profound sense of Ọmọlúwàbí in berthing a regional security network along with his other colleagues… Save from only one state, the Àmòtékún Western Nigeria Security Network is a worthy legacy of his tenacity.

“For us at The Afẹ́nifẹ́re, we remember him as an example of compassion. Led by our Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, we visited Ondo state when the calamity of the Ọ̀wọ̀ massacre happened in a Christian Holy church. A governor wept even as he hosted us. We remember you today and always will cherish great moments we all shared individually and collectively with you.”

Similarly, the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, has described the death of Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State as a huge loss to Nigeria and Yorubaland in particular.

Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, said he received the news of Governor Akeredolu’s death as a rude shock, saying a dark cloud enveloped Ondo State and the South West in general.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated that the late governor fought a good battle with a sickness that had taken a huge toll on his his health for a very long time now.

He said: “I received the news of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s death with shock.It came at a time when we all hope for his return from Germany, where he had since been receiving treatment for the sickness that had taken him away from the public for a very long time now.

“The late Arakunrin Akeredolu was my governor.He was the governor of Ondo state and the loss was also very personal to me, first as a native of the state and second as the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land.

“The late governor Akeredolu was a voice that remained louder even as he battled his protracted sickness.

He gave the necessary support to the Ondo state Amotekun, the western Security Network and he was very well known for taking bold steps on any initiative that could advance the cause of the south west region.

“As a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, the late Akeredolu was courageous.He was at the centre of every activity that could transform the institution.

“And in Ondo state,the late governor Akeredolu tried his best before he went the way of all mortals.It is sad that we lost such a brilliant and amiable governor at this time. He was aged 67.

“I join his immediate family and the good people of Ondo State as we mourn the death of our illustrious son.I pray God to grant his soul eternal rest.”