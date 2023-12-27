Akeredolu: S-West has lost dogged fighter, courageous leader-Makinde

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed sadness over the death of Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, saying the Southwest has lost a dogged fighter and courageous leader who worked hard for the peace, prosperity, and progress of the region.

Makinde, in a statement made available on Wednesday, stated that the death of the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is a sad loss to Yorubaland and Nigeria.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to his wife, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the entire family, and the government and people of Ondo State.

Describing Akeredolu, who until his death was the chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, as a dogged and courageous leader, the Oyo State governor said Aketi, as he was fondly called, worked hard with his colleague-governors for the peace, prosperity, and progress of South-West states.

He said: “I received with great sadness the news of the death of my brother, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the governor of Ondo State and chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum.”

“I condole with his wife and children, as well as the government and people of Ondo State, over this sad loss. In Aketi, South-West has lost a dogged fighter and courageous leader who worked hard for the peace, prosperity, and progress of the region.”

“I have also lost a worthy co-fighter for the South-West cause because we were both at the vanguard of the struggle, which birthed the South-West Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.”

“Aketi’s fervent and unrelenting stance on issues that border on South-West’s regional integration and progress is a lesson for leaders. He will be sorely missed,” Makinde mourned.

Vanguard News