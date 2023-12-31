Akeredolu: Pick your deputy from Owo, to compensate for our loss, Group tells Aiyedatiwa

Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A socio-cultural group, Imade Development Association (IDA), has asked the Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to consider an Owo indigene as his deputy to compensate for the loss of their son; Rotimi Akeredolu.

The group lamented the death of Akeredolu and warned against any move that may lead to further polarisation of the people along ethnic and political divides.

It’s Chairman, Segun Ogunbadeniyi, the Secretary, Femi Fadaisi and Publicity Secretary, Julius Adesola said that Owo as an ethnic group has a strong interest in presenting a candidate for the Deputy Governorship position.

The group said that the interest and preceptive of Owo must be well protected in the scheme of things with the death of Akeredolu, an indigene of the town.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ogunbadeniyi, said “In our opinion, the joint ticket that expires in February 2025 is Owo/Ilaje.

“We do not understand any calculation outside of it. Whoever picks the ticket of APC or PDP next year can therefore decide which zone to produce the Deputy Governor.

“Any attempt to erase Owo from the calculation until February 2025 by Aiyedatiwa in our opinion, is unfair, not equitable, and can cause division in the body politics.”

According to the mainstream Owo group, “Aiyedatiwa must promote things that would bring peace and unity to the state saying the conflict that brought him has polarized the All Progressive Congress (APC), the legislative arm of government, and the people.

“The battle for the mandate was fought by Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa. It is to the honour of Akeredolu that the ticket must be maintained.

“Aiyedatiwa must prioritize what will bring peace and unity to the state. The event in the last few months has polarized the state both in body and spirit.

“For us in Owo, we are ready to work with him and bring about unity and prosperity to the state.

” As a kingdom, history has shown that Owo has been making sacrifices for Yoruba nation and Ondo State and Akeredolu’s tireless efforts to protect Nigeria and Yoruba nation came to us at great cost.

“Many of our people have suffered loss and hardship because of this attack. Our sacrifices must be recognized and honoured. Changing the mandate will amount to another terrorist attack on Owo.

“The issue on the ground should be approached with empathy, respect, and transparency to show that Aiyedatiwa is committed to building bridges and finding common ground with all stakeholders.”

The group said there are prominent Owo indigenes that should be considered for the Deputy Governorship slot.

They include Hon. Niran-Sule Akinsuyi who was in the trenches with Akeredolu during the 2016 elections, the leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, Mr. Zach Adetula, and Chief Jamiu Ekungba.

Ogunbadeniyi said “Picking from this list will be a fair deal for all stakeholders.

” The current situation is a joint ticket of Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa which they assiduously worked for. Picking from this list will be an honour to the late governor and a fair deal to the Owo kingdom.

“Political equations are delicate, and any perceived unfair treatment of a particular group can lead to tension and division within the state which could cause further friction and mistrust between different groups in the state

The group said that “The Governor needs to be mindful of the potential consequences of his actions, and to take steps to address the concerns of the people.”