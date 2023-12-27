Akeredolu: Nigeria lost one of its finest – Adeleke

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that Nigeria has lost one of its finest as his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, surrendered to death on Wednesday.

Adeleke in a condolence message issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed he was deeply troubled with the news of Akeredolu’s death.

“I am deeply touched by the demise of my brother, Arakun4in Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo state. He is someone who has made great contributions to Nigeria in both the legal field and public service.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu was one of the finest minds in the country’s legal profession, and as a colleague in the Governor’s Forum, his wise counsel and constructive contributions is hard to miss. Nigeria lost one of its finest, and I’m hugely shaken,” the statement added.

The Governor, therefore, condoles with the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the family of the deceased, the Government and the people of Ondo State over the painful loss, urging them to keep his memory alive by sustaining his legacy of good deeds and impacts.

“In this moment of grief and pain, I offer my deepest sympathy to everyone touched by Arakunrin Akeredolu’s demise and pray to God to grant him eternal rest while hoping for his immediate family, the government and people of Ondo State that he left behind finds comfort in the life full of accomplishments that he lived”, it added.