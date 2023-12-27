Akeredolu, Na’Abba’s death showed us ‘Nothingness of life’  — Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has mourned the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba.

The former Anambra State governor said their deaths showed the nothingness of life.

Obi stated this in a condolence message via his verified X handle on Wednesday.

He noted that the deaths of the two prominent Nigerians have shown political officeholders that it is important for them to remain committed to good works.

Recall that Akeredolu died on Wednesday at 67.

Vanguard had earlier reported that Na’Abba, the 8th Speaker of the House of Representatives, died in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

According to family sources, the late Na’Abba battled with an ailment for a long time before passing away.

Reacting to the deaths, Obi stated, “I was opportuned to be close to Akeredolu as the then President of the Nigerian Bar Association, he invited me to speak at an NBA event and since then we remained close and always discussed issues about Nigeria.”

He added that while Na’Abba served as Speaker, he met with the lawmaker on several occasions and always discussed the problems of Nigeria.

“For Akerodolu, may God Almighty who called him home grant him eternal rest in His kingdom, and grant his immediate family and the good people of Ondo State, the fortitude to bear his loss.

“For Ghali Na’Abba, may God Almighty forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest and grant his family and the good people of Kano State, the fortitude to bear his loss.

“Their deaths show us, who are still serving, the nothingness of life and why we should remain firm in good works. May God grant all of us, who mourn them, and the entire nation, the fortitude to bear their losses,” he said.