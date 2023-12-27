Akeredolu died of prostrate cancer in Germany, says Ondo govt

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State died of prostate cancer.

A statement by the state information and Orientation commissioner Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, confirmed this in Akure, the state capital.

Ademola-Olateju said that “Mr Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

“This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts. Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

According to her “Governor Akeredolu was an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled.

“He not only served as the Governor of Ondo State but also emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire Southwest region and the nation.

” Governor Akeredolu was a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity. The weight of this loss is truly unbearable.

” We find solace in the knowledge that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lived a purposeful life, devoted to the service of God Almighty.

The commissioner said that ” a letter has been sent to President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, to officially inform His Excellency of this devastating news

“The Family and the Ondo State Government appreciate Mr. President for his support for Governor Akeredolu during his illness.

Ademola-Olateju added that ” The family and the state government will release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.

