Akeredolu death, a colossal loss – CAN

The Chairman, Ondo State Christian Association of Nigeria( CAN) Rev. Fr. Anselm Ologunwa has described the death of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a colossal loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Recall that Akeredolu died in the early hours of Wednesday in Germany after a prolonged battle with Leukemia at the age of 67.

Ologunwa in a statement by the Director Information and Communication of the association, Mr Daisi Ajayi, expressed shock over the news of the death.

He described Akeredolu as a great fighter of democracy, a dedicated and loving father of all.

According to him, the governor exhibited several outstanding qualities during his tenure of administration, ranging from the establishment of Amotekun security outfit and his stand on the unity of the country.

The CAN chairman affirmed that Akeredolu was well noted for his firmness in decision making as being usually called, ” Mr Talk and Do” governor.

He also identified various infrastructural development that the late governor’s administration embarked upon ranging from roads, buildings and other social development across the state.

Ologunwa said that Akeredolu’s death would no doubt bring about a vacuum in the state but, however, was optimistic that God would help the state.

The chairman consoled the people of the state and the immediate family of Akeredolu for the irreparable loss , praying to God to grant him eternal rest.