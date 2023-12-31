Ajadi hails FG over Murtala Muhammed international airport

A chieftain of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the CEO of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi has commended the Federal Government over the new look of Murtala Muhammade international (MMA) airport Lagos.

He also urged the authorities not to relent in the good work but to continue to keep the state of infrastructure at the nation’s gateway at its optimal performance.

Ajadi acknowledged the airport’s adherence to international standards in both structure and functionality.

While expressing gratitude for the government’s efforts, Ajadi highlighted the need for continued improvement, specifically focusing on the cleanliness of the airport.

He emphasized that although the Federal Government has made commendable strides in building a standard airport, sustained efforts in maintaining high cleanliness standards are crucial for the airport to be recognised and admired globally.

Ajadi urged the authorities to prioritize hygiene aspects, stating, “You have really tried in the building of the standard airport, but proper maintenance of high cleanliness should be well upheld to make it one of the recognized and beloved airports in the world.”

He said that though just back from the United Kingdom, that he had up his sleeves a lot of initiatives and programs he had to keep pace with, to make the coming year, a fulfilling one.