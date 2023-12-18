Aiyedatiwa didn’t freeze LG accounts — Ondo govt

Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State government has denied freezing the accounts of all the local governments and the local council development areas, LCDAs, in the state, and sacking of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s Chief of Protocol, describing the reports as not only false but also misleading.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who said there was never a time the acting Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, or any government functionary, issued such a directive, saying the news of the sack of the governor’s CoP is designed to embarrass the state government.

According to Ademola-Olateju, the information is fake and baseless and called on the people of the state, especially the local government officials to disregard it

The Information Commissioner also clarified the misrepresentation of facts on the preparation of the Acting Governor’s engagement, saying the Chief of Protocol (CoP) to the Governor, Mr. Bola Alabi, has not been sacked or placed on suspension.

Ademola-Olateju maintained that the Chief of Protocol was not placed on suspension saying that the report was mischievously reported, urging the public to ignore the said report.

Ademola-Olateju’s statement read: “The news going round some old and new media platforms that the Acting Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa has put a freeze on local government accounts in the state is false and misleading.

“At no time has the Acting Governor or any functionary of the state put a freeze on local government accounts or order any closure.

“This information is fake and baseless.”

We ask that the good people of Ondo State, particularly officials of local governments to disregard the rumour.

“Necessary complimentary personnel/civil servants have been deployed to the LCDA(s) and they have been advised to exercise due diligence and processes in their operations by the Government”

She said “The State Government is committed to the proper functioning of the new thirty-three LCDA(s) and the existing 18 Local Government Area in the state as a way of enhancing development at the grassroots.

“The Government is aware of a suit filed by the opposition party before the State High Court, and we are hopeful that contending issues before the Court will be decided shortly.

‘While a date has been fixed for the conduct of Local Government election in the State, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has started working on the delineation of a minimum of five Councillorship Electoral Wards in each of the LCDA(s).

“Delineation of these electoral Wards by ODIEC is part of the transition guidelines provided for in the Government White Paper for transiting from 18 LGA(s) to 51 LGA(s)/LCDA(s) in the state. Government is committed to a smooth transition that will usher a democratic Elected Local Government Area in Ondo State.”