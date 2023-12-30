A’Ibom Police arrest pastor over alleged abduction, defilement, paralysis

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO- THE Akwa Ibom State Command says it has arrested one Pastor Solomon Ufot Oton, a pastor of Mount Zion Light House who allegedly abducted, impregnated a teenage girl, and took her to a quack medicine dealer for abortion which paralyzed her.

The Commissioner of Police Olatoye Durosinmi disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday during his 4th quarter briefing at the Command Headquarters, Uyo.

His words: “Sometime in the year 2021, credible information had it that one Pastor Solomon Ufot Oton, a pastor in charge of Mount Zion Light House, Oruko village in Urueoffiong Oruko LGA abducted one Okpo Eunice Kingsley 16-year-old female of Asawana Street, in Oron LGA and kept her in his resident for three days at the above-mentioned village.

“The suspect threatened and hypnotized her not to disclose his deeds to her parents. She stated that the suspect had carnal knowledge of her during the period of the abduction and she became pregnant.

“Later on the suspect took her to a quack Patent Medicine dealer for abortion which got her paralyzed and was taken to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) for further surgical operation. The suspect has confessed to the crime”.

The CP also disclosed that during the last quarter of the year 2023, a total of 562 562 suspects were arrested for various offences ranging from murder, kidnapping, Armed robbery, Rape, stealing, etc.

He added that while some of these suspects have been charged to court, others have either been granted bail or are still under investigation.

He commended the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno for providing 14 gunboats to tackle insecurity, stressing that with the gunboats the Police and other sister agencies such as the Navy, Nigeria Security and Defence Corps (NSCDC), would be able to take the fight to criminal hideout in the creeks.

“Only yesterday I joined His Excellency the executive governor and other stakeholders in the launching of gunboats at Ikot Abasi LGA.

I commend His Excellency for providing the gunboats as it will go a long way to tackle the security challenges on our waterways.

“My advice once again is either you repent and join people who are doing legitimate business like finishing, or you relocate from Akwa Ibom State”, the CP asserted.