Agbolaya hails Oborevwori’s developmental intervention in Warri, environs

Ambassador Toyin Agbolaya

A chieftain of the People Democratic Party and Chairmanship aspirant in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State in the forthcoming election, Dr. Toyin Agbolaya has commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for lighting up the state, describing him as the light of Delta state.

Agbolaya made this known yesterday when he went around Warri and its environs to appreciate the development effort of Governor Oborevwori, adding that the governor’s action is swift towards the improvement of Warri and its environs.

According to him “I’m expressing deep appreciation to Rt. Hon. Oborevwori has shown prompt attention to Warri and its environs and the state as he’s executing projects and completing previous ones.

“His administration has shown total commitment to development and good governance of the state, we are proud of his style of leadership.