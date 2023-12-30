African Young Leaders set for FALA 2023

By Benjamin Njoku

Mark your calendars! The 11th edition of The Future Africa Leaders Awards’ (FALA) highly anticipated grand finale is set to take place on December 31st, 2023, at the Loveworld Crusade Ground, Aseese, Nigeria.

The annual event recognizes and empowers young Africans between the ages of 16 and 23 who have fostered positive change and innovative advancement in their communities across the continent through multifaceted initiatives and projects.

The winner of the night, who embodies the highest standards of visionary leadership, will receive a prize of $25,000. Additionally, the top ten finalists announced will receive a grant of $10,000 each for their contributions.

Over the past decade, the Future Africa Leaders Foundation has played a pivotal role in identifying, honoring, empowering, and mentoring young Africans from all corners of the continent. These individuals voluntarily took on leadership roles in their local communities and have successfully spearheaded various grassroots initiatives to address some of Africa’s most pressing challenges through innovative and indigenous solutions. Since its inception, over $1.35 million has been awarded to 110 youths from 28 African countries out of thousands of entries reviewed annually from all 54 countries.

On December 17th, this year’s top 30 nominees selected from various African countries, such as Somalia, Morocco, Tanzania, Nigeria, Kenya, Algeria, Republic Of The Congo, Burundi, Chad, South Sudan and more were announced during a nomination show. The contenders include exceptional individuals like Abdimalik Abdullahi Hussein, Bouchra El Mourabit, Derrick Absalom, Favour Bassey Effiom, Malkia Mutwoki, Silia Taider, Denise Ruth Loemba Won-Mi, Ezekiel Ubani Akuma, Grace Lamane Fatime, Emma Kwaje and many others. To watch the re-broadcast of the nomination show, visit www.futureafricaleadersfoundation.org.

Hosted by the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International, the event emphasizes the Foundation’s steadfast commitment to nurturing the next generation of African leaders and expediting Africa’s systemic change by cultivating a spirit of innovation, responsibility, and service among young leaders.

In his striking opening address at the 2022 Future Awards Leaders Award ceremony, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, D.Sc, DSC, D.D, the distinguished founder and host of the event, emphasized the significance of Africa to the Foundation and asserted that Africa is not as it is often portrayed, but a place full of hope, strength, and courage.

He unequivocally stated, “Our work is global, but we are aware of the peculiar situation in African countries where leadership is much needed, and this initiative is our contribution to building leaders from their youths; it’s the reason for this Award. In the past few years, we have witnessed very inspiring feats achieved by our young people; we keep looking out for more across African countries, and quite frankly, there’s so much to see. When you get to review their work, you’d be amazed that most of it is unheard.”

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who has chaired the ceremony multiple times, expressed his confidence in the potential of African youths to develop the continent just like any other in the world. He opined, “All we need is the identification of those who will do the leading; encourage, empower, mentor, and monitor them so that they can take us to the promised lane.”

The event has featured an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including world-renowned figures such as the first elected female head of state in Africa, Madame President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, former President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan, Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Roberta Gbowee, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Solomon Dalung, and many others.

The Award has produced several outstanding winners who have gone on to do great exploits and make significant contributions to society. Among these remarkable individuals are Ajide Sharon and Ekpoki Naomi from Nigeria, Salapei Lotan from Kenya, Sakala Rose from Malawi, Musodza Karen from South Africa, Isaiah Deng from South Sudan, and Babienne Heline Eweni, Wawa Gwei Michael, Nervis Nzomethiah, and Lebsey Petmia Lebaga from Cameroon. These individuals are a true testament to the Foundation’s impact, and their exceptional achievements have inspired many worldwide.

Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Roberta Gbowee took the opportunity to boldly charge the global audience at the program to recognize the promise that Africa holds within. She confidently stated, ” I encourage the young people to strive for what they want and look within, not outside!” In the same vein, Former President Goodluck Jonathan also expressed his unwavering belief in the critical role that “African youths are critical stakeholders in our quest for socio-economic transformation as a continent.”

Indeed, December 31st’s Eve will be a night to remember for visionary young leaders and patriotic Africans across the globe. Tune in to applaud and celebrate these stellar young leaders driving the continental systemic change, societal advancement, and responsible leadership Africa needs today!

Participate from anywhere in the world in your preferred language by logging on to www.futureafricaleadersfoundation.org or all Loveworld Networks. You can also watch the LIVE broadcast of the New Year’s Eve Service with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the FALA grand finale on your local TV and radio stations.