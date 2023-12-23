AFCON 2023: Things to know about Pharaohs of Egypt

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – African Cup of Nations Qualification – Group D – Egypt v Malawi – 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt – March 24, 2023 Egypt players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

Going into AFCON 2023 with Mohamed Salah leading the line, Egypt would once again prove to be a football powerhouse and take one step further to improve their outing at the last edition, where they lost on penalties to Senegal in the final.

By Ayobami Okerinde

Egypt, under Hassan Shehata, had unarguably the most successful era in its football history, winning three consecutive AFCON titles between 2006 and 2010.

Considered one of the strongest teams, Egypt’s forte has always been on the continent, winning a record seven titles, but not on the global stage.

Egypt have been drawn alongside Ghana, who is expected to battle for the top spot, and Cape Verde, who in recent tournaments have shown they could beat the bigger teams and cause an upset. Not much can be said about Mozambique, who will complete the four-man team in Group B.

Coach

Rui Victoria succeeded Ehab Galal in July 2022 and has settled down to life in the North African country rather impressively.

The 53-year-old Portuguese tactician has an impressive CV, having managed Benfica in his homeland, leading them to the Primeira Liga in consecutive seasons (15-16 and 16-17). In his stint with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, he also led the team to winning the Saudi Professional League in the 2018–19 season.

AFCON 2023 will be his managerial assignment in national team football, Rui has won 12 out of 14 games he’s managed with the Egyptian national team, with a draw and a loss each. In what will be his first outing with the Pharaohs, he will hope his team wins the tournament after losing on penalties to Senegal in the final of the last edition held in Cameroon.

Star Player

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is one to watch out for at the tournament. The 31-year-old was named as one of the three finalists for the 2023 CAF Player of the Year, with Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen winning the award earlier in the month.

Known for his trickery and goalscoring prowess, Salah has scored over 200 goals for the Merseyside team, and his teammates will be banking on his boots to lead their attack when the light comes up in AFCON 2023.

Rising star

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush is having a good season at the Bundesliga club, with 12 goals in 24 appearances.

The 24-year-old is famed for his pace, and aside from playing as a forward, he could also play as a winger, making him a terrific forward and one to cause problems for defenders at AFCON 2023.

Fixtures

Egypt vs Mozambique – January 14

Egypt vs Ghana – January 18

Cape Verde vs Egypt – January 22

Vanguard News