AFCON 2023 Preview: Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks set for fourth outing

AFCON 2023 will be Cape Verde’s fourth in its history, having previously qualified for the 2013, 2015, and 2011 editions.

By Ayobami Okerinde

AFCON 2023 will be Cape Verde’s fourth in its history, having previously qualified for the 2013, 2015, and 2011 editions.

The Blue Sharks have found themselves on a similar trajectory to the last edition in Cameroon, where they made it to the round of 16 as one of the four best-placed teams.

Cape Verde’s is a team that makes the offensive phase its main strength. Jovane Cabral of Salernitana is one of the team’s main players, but the flair of Rayo Vallecano player Bebé and the speed of Garry Rodrigues should help the team when they face Egypt and Ghana in games they are expected to lose. The solidity of the midfield, in which Patrick Andrade, Jamiro Monteiro, and Joao Paulo are set to start, should give some boost to the team.

Coach

Pedro ‘Bubista’ Leitão will lead Cape Verde to AFCON 2023, his tournament following his appointment in January 2020.

Bubista’s attacking style of play, with his players lining up in a 4-3-3, could be a worry for the big teams, and wouldn’t expect the West African team to be a pushover.

The 53-year-old ex-international has only managed club sides in Cape Verde.

Best Player

Football fans, especially Manchester United supporters, won’t forget Tiago ‘Bebe’ Manuel in a hurry. The player gained recognition when he joined the Old Trafford outfit for a reported £7.4 million as a 19-year-old, just a few weeks after he signed for Vitória de Guimarães.

While Bebe’s career at Manchester United didn’t go as planned, the 33-year-old has found himself in the Spanish second division for Zaragoza on loan from Rayo Vallecano.

Bebe has scored four times in 16 appearances this season, and his experience will be needed for a Cape Verde side that have found themselves in a tough group in AFCON 2023.

Rising Star

Another exciting attacking prospect who will be going to AFCON 2023 for the Blue Sharks is Salermitana’s Jovanne Cabral.

Jovanne’s is a strong attacking midfielder who can also dribble; he also contributes defensively. He’s scored twice in 10 games for the Italian side this season.

Fixtures

Ghana vs Cape Verde — January 14

Cape Verde vs Mozambique — January 19

Cape Verde vs Egypt — January 22

Vanguard News