AFCON 2023: Guinea’s Syli National set for 14th appearance

After missing out on the 2017 edition, the Syli National of Guinea crashed out in the round of 16 in the last two editions, with coach Diawara set to take charge in his second AFCON.

By Ayobami Okerinde

In her previous 13th appearance at the AFCON, Guinea only managed to reach the final once, in 1976, finishing as runners-up to Morocco.

In what has been a year of surprises on the continent, Guinea, with new additions to the team, will fancy their chances to qualify in a group where they face defending champions Senegal and the second most successful country on the continent, Cameroon.

On December 24, Diawara named his 25-man squad for the tournament, which includes Naby Keita and in-form forward Serhou Guirassy.

Coach

Kaba Diawara was appointed as coach of the national team in 2021 and led the country to his first tournament, AFCON 2021, where they crashed out in the round of 16.

Diawara is known for his attacking style of play, focusing more on the ‘speed’ of his players.

The 48-year-old had spells at Arsenal, West Ham, and PSG during his playing days.

Star Player

VFB Stuggart forward Serhou Guirassy will take his goalscoring prowess to AFCON 2023, against much stronger opposition in Senegal and Cameroon.

The 27-year-old has scored 19 goals in all competitions for the German side this season.

Heading into his first AFCON, Guirassy’s form could help the Syli National overcome a tough group and go far in the tournament.

Rising Star

Seydouba Cissé, who plies his trade with Leganes in the Spanish second division, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league.

The 22-year-old will partner experienced players like Naby Keita in the midfield at AFCON 2023.

Fixtures

Cameroon vs Guinea – 15 January

Guinea vs Gambia – 19 January

Guinea vs Senegal – 23 January

Vanguard News