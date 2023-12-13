AdvantageConnect:  Nigerians can now plan easier lives

By Prince Osuagwu

One of the most difficult processes for people in developing economies is to organize their lives. For them, life is mostly from hand to mouth as earnings are mostly meager and social life, a luxury.

This is why for a country like Nigeria with a huge population exceeding 200 million people, insurance has only about one percent penetration.

However, with technology, everything gets a face lift, and perhaps that’s what Enterprise Life, an innovative insurance company, has come to offer the insurance sector, with the launch of AdvantageConnect – a financial solution that is said to have the capability to revolutionise insurance and financial planning in Nigeria.

From left: Chairman, Enterprise Group Plc, Keli Gadzekpo; Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, Nigerian Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Olorundare Sunday Thomas; Managing Director/CEO, Enterprise Life Assurance, Funmi Omo; and Group CEO, Enterprise Group Plc, Daniel Larbi-Tieku during the launch of AdvantageConnect App in Lagos recently.

Advantageconnect is an application that connects individuals with a life planner that will provide tailored life insurance solutions that are specific to the individual’s needs.

Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Life, Funmi Omo, said the uniqueness of Advantageconnect lies in the fact that Life is full of uncertainties.

She said: “Life has have been aggravated by changing economic realities. We realised that many people see insurance as an afterthought, but we believe everyone should plan their lives to buy assurance amid life’s uncertainties. We have launched this product to connect people to a life planner next door that will be available as a reliable partner. Advantageconnect gives you the advantage”.

A unique feature of the app which can be accessed from iOS and Google Playstore platforms is the seamlessness in connecting with a life planner, who will seek to understand the specific needs of the customer and create a tailored life insurance solution for the customer.

Endorsing the solution, Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer of National Insurance Commission, Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, said “This is a truly innovative solution, and it aligns with our vision at the federal government to fully digitise insurance in Nigeria. I commend the vision of Enterprise Life for leading in this area. With Advantageconnect, I believe more people will have access to insurance and be brought into the financial net”.