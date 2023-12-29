Adeleke signs Osun 2024 budget into law

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, signed the state appropriation bill, tagged “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery,” into law.

The budget passed by the House of Assembly is put at N273,908,997,410 (two hundred and seventy-three billion, nine hundred and eight million, nine hundred and ninety-seven thousand naira, and four hundred and ten naira). It was transmitted to the governor, who assented to it.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, Governor Adeleke disclosed that the budget was crafted to fast-track the revitalization of the various sectors of the state economy.

“Our focus is to put the state on the path of sustainable development; hence, we are rebuilding all the sectors, namely education, health, sports, roads, agriculture, creative industry, digital economy, and general infrastructure, alongside women- and youth-focused programmes and policies.

“I commend the State Assembly for the prompt processing of the appropriation bill. I also laud my team for their cooperation with the various assembly committees in the budgetary process.

“We will ensure implementation as stipulated to reconstruct society and ensure recovery of critical sectors,” the statement reads.