Adeleke lifts curfew on Ifon, Ilobu communities

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the restoration of peace between warring Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has lifted the curfew imposed on the towns, effective from tomorrow, Wednesday.

The two communities have been locked in a clash over land disputes between September and October this year, forcing the state government to impose curfew and deploy security operatives to maintain law and order.

However, after about eight weeks of restricted movement, the state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said the level of peace in the communities warranted the lifting of the curfew.

It reads partly, “Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has viewed with satisfaction the return of peace to Ifon and Ilobu communities in Irepodun and Orolu local government areas.“

“To this end, the curfew earlier imposed by the Executive Governor of Osun State in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state is hereby lifted with immediate effect beginning from tomorrow, Wednesday, 20th of December, 2023.

“While the Osun State Government truly acknowledges that lasting peace and order may seem to have been restored, 24-hour surveillance should still be strictly observed and maintained by the eagle-eyed joint security task force in the two communities.

“Government uses this opportunity, to once again, thank and appreciate all those, who in one way or the other contributed to the restoration of peace and order, before, during and after the unfortunate communal skirmishes.

“Finally, the Osun State Government wishes all and sundry a merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 in advance in the two communities and Osun State at large.”