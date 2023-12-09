Adegbulugbe a testament to the transformative power of compassion – Balogun

Public affairs analyst, Kunmi Balogun has described Dr. Kayode Adegbulugbe as not only a man with a profound dedication to philanthropy and community development, but also a humanitarian per excellence.

He said Dr Adegbulugbe has not only brought about immense development in his leadership of GEIL but has also, in doing so, brought about great economic growth and impacted many lives in Nigeria.

Mr Balogun said this in a statement on Saturday. According to him, Dr Adegbulugbe stands out as a beacon of hope and selflessness.

“In the bustling tapestry of humanity, some individuals stand out as beacons of hope, embodying the true spirit of compassion and selflessness that resonates with humanitarian endeavors extending far beyond the professional sphere.

Born from a desire to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others, with a profound dedication to philanthropy and community development, Dr. Kayode Adegbulugbe, the Chief Operating Officer, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), embarked on a journey of service that transcended beyond boundaries, religious beliefs and impacted the lives of countless individuals.

From the crowded urban landscapes to the remote corners of the world, Dr. Kayode Adebulugbe has left an indelible mark, proving that the power to change the world lies within the grasp of those with a compassionate heart, like himself.

What sets Engr Kayode Adebulugbe apart is not just the scale of his initiatives but the genuine connection he forges with the communities serves. He takes the time to listen to the stories of resilience, to understand the unique challenges faced by each individual, and to tailor solutions that pave the way for sustainable, long-lasting change.

His philanthropic initiatives encompass a wide range of projects that include; the provision of solar lights, the creation of walkways in the Osogbo market making life easier for traders and their customers alike, and the construction of an ultra-modern mosque in Osogbo – Even as the son of a pastor.

He has also made generous contributions to the Osun Farmers Group, providing a 5 million Naira grant during the planting season, in. bid to enhance agricultural activities and the local economy. But that’s not all, only recently, the Agboluaje Cooperative Societies initiated by him, have received a significant financial support, with numerous branches continually springing up.

Adegbulugbe founded an NGO named Bolajoko Oguntosin Foundation to empower and support women in Ekiti State.

No doubt, his deep commitment to fostering unity, compassion, and positive change within his community is what earned him the title of Agbesinga Adinni of Osogbo Land, by the Muslim community, despite being of the Christian religion faith.

Adegbulugbe is a driving force behind economic development and financial inclusion for the residents of Osun State. As the Chairman of the Osun Economic Development Team, a non-governmental organization, his visionary leadership has been instrumental in empowering local businesses, traders, and communities by providing substantial financial support to boost businesses and enhance the lives of individuals.

One of the beneficiaries of the Adegbulugbe empowerment initiative, Mr. Tajudeen Ashafa has poured encomiums on Dr. Adegbulugbe for his kind gesture and support while stating that he had wiped away their tears, restored their dignity and has given them hope once more.

Other beneficiaries of the Adegbulugbe empowerment, revealed that Dr. Kayode Adegbulugbe’s financial support to the traders and women of the communities have empowered them to positively contribute to their homes and the economy of the state, adding that their only prayer is that posterity will be kind to him for his good deeds and philanthropic gestures.

In a world often marred by adversity, Adegbulugbe stands as a testament to the transformative power of compassion. He has not only alleviated the suffering of those in need but has also sown seeds of hope that continue to bear fruit in the lives of many Nigerians, home and abroad. As we celebrate Dr. Kayode Adegbulugbe as a humanitarian per excellence, let his story serve as a call to action for all of us to contribute our part in creating a more compassionate and just world.”