Abiodun approves Christmas bonus for Ogun civil servants 

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved an end-of-year package for civil servants in the state.

The bonus, which spans all levels of the workforce, aims to bring some succour amidst the economic challenges facing the country.

The Christmas bonus ranges from 68% to 159% of the basic salary. Level 01 officers will receive 159%, while other levels will enjoy varying percentages, according to a circular from the office of the state’s Head of Service (HoS).

Level 02 officers get (165), level 03 (135), level 04 (122), level 05 (113), level 06 (104), level 07 (88), level 08 (81), level 09 (88), level 10 (70).

Others are level 12 (80), level 13 (80), level 14 (68), level 15 (70), level 16 (102), and level 17 (84).

In monetary terms, levels 1–8 will receive N20,000 as bonus, levels 9 and 10 (N25,000), level 12 (N35,000), levels 13 and 14 (N40,000), levels 15 (N55,000), and levels 16 and 17 (N100,000).

The initiative builds upon the Abiodun-led administration’s ongoing efforts to support public servants.

It would be recalled that the Abiodun-led administration has been paying N10,000 transport allowance to public servants, including pensioners and teachers in the state, in the wake of the removal of subsidy on fuel.

Furthermore, the administration has been diligently addressing the backlog of pensions, gratuities, deductions, and other obligations.

