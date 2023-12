Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi, son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, aka D-Gov, is dead.

He died on Friday morning, a day before his 47th birthday.

He was said to have died of diabetes at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Before his death, he was appointed by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, as Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pension Board in his first term.