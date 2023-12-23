Abducted A’Ibom Judge, driver freed

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State High Court judge, Justice Joy Unwana, who was abducted Monday night, has been released by her captors.

Unwana, upon regaining freedom along with her driver, was received Friday night at the Government House Uyo by Governor Umo Eno, who praised the security agencies for their swift response and commitment to duty.

The Governor particularly acknowledged the Ministry of Internal Security for strategic coordination and deployment of local intelligence in the handling of security issues.

Governor Eno regretted the inconvenience suffered by the judge during her days in captivity, assuring that God, who spared her life, would adequately compensate her.

The governor, in a statement by the state commissioner for information, Ini Ememobong, “maintained that the security of the state was not compromised as this incident was an outlier, which would be decisively dealt with. They (abductors) will be brought to justice, or justice will be brought to them.”

Justice Unwana appreciated Governor Eno for his concern and his efforts at rescuing her, praying no one should face such a terrible experience as she recounted her ordeal.

The judge who presides over the Oron Judicial Division of the Akwa Ibom State High Court has been debriefed and is receiving medical attention along with her driver over the experience in which her orderly was killed by the gunmen.

Vanguard News