3pplestar triumphantly returns with “Ike Pentecost”

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a much-anticipated comeback, highlife sensation, Ejiogu Chigozie, professionally known as 3pplestar, is set to make a triumphant return to the music scene.

Since his last release in 2021, fans have eagerly awaited new material from the talented artist, and the wait is finally over with the announcement of his latest single, “Ike Pentecost,” scheduled for release on December, 22, 2023.

The Anambra-born artist first gained widespread recognition with his infectious highlife record, “Odelugo,” featuring the acclaimed Duncan Mighty. The success of the 2021 release marked a significant milestone in 3pplestar’s career, showcasing not only his soulful vocals but also his ability to seamlessly blend traditional highlife sounds with contemporary elements.

Following the success of “Odelugo,” 3pplestar took a brief hiatus from the music scene, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his return. During this time, the artist has been working diligently on crafting new sounds and exploring innovative musical directions. The announcement of “Ike Pentecost” marks a pivotal moment in 3pplestar’s musical journey, signaling a bold return to the forefront of the Nigerian music scene.

“Ike Pentecost” is poised to be a groundbreaking release for 3pplestar, as he delves into the dynamic fusion of Hip-life, a genre that combines the rhythmic beats of Hip-Hop with the melodic and harmonic elements of Highlife. This genre-blending approach reflects 3pplestar’s commitment to musical experimentation and his determination to push artistic boundaries.

Fans can expect “Ike Pentecost” to showcase 3pplestar’s growth as an artist and his ability to evolve creatively. The single promises to be a celebration of culture, rhythm, and life, drawing from the artist’s roots in Anambra and reflecting themes of unity, joy, and resilience.

To provide a glimpse into 3pplestar's musical journey, enthusiasts can revisit his previous releases, including "Odelugo," which is available on various music platforms such as Shazam. Live performances of "Odelugo" featuring Duncan Mighty can also be found on YouTube, allowing fans to relive the magic of his earlier work.

3pplestar's return to the music scene is a momentous occasion, and "Ike Pentecost" is set to mark the beginning of a new chapter in the artist's musical journey.

