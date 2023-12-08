249 graduating naval engineers get commendation

By Paul Olayemi

A total of 249 graduands personnel of Naval Engineering College Sapele Delta State have been commended by the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral PC Nwatu.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Rear Admiral PC Nwatu gave the commendation when he said that “the college had exceeded it expectations by fulfilling it major objective by turning out technicians in good number and quality to meet the increasing maintenance and other engineering requirements of the Nigeria navy.

Nwatu said that “the commendation had become necessary given the security, economic and social challenges that the nation was currently confronted with.

Nwatu urged the graduands to abide by the code of conduct of the Nigeria navy and to make deliberate efforts to improve themselves on the job by way of taking advantage of modern technology.

In continuation, Nwatu said that “let me remind you that as officers of the Nigeria navy, you are charged with enormous responsibility and your unswerving allegiance is to the nation, the confidence reposed in you must not be taken for granted especially at this time that ours national aspiration are being threatened by numerous security, economic and social challenges.

He added, “as such, you may find yourself being called upon to serve beyond your technical capability due to the prevailing situation in the country.

Nwatu acknowledged the efforts of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral EL OGALLA for creating the enabling environment for training and continued financial support to the Nigerian Navy Engineering College (NNEC).

According to him, this has helped the College to contribute more to the technological advancement of the Nigerian Navy and the Nation at large.

He urged the graduands, especially the undertraining personnel to maintain the current tempo in sustaining training and other naval activities.

“Having come this far, you will now be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing what you have learned to bare in the field.

“It is, therefore, expected that you continue to put in your best in a manner that reflects the huge investment in the training,” he advised.

The graduation ceremony also witnessed a parade compromising the 249 graduands, grouped into five divisions, was staged. It was inspected by the FOC Rear Admiral PC Nwatu in company of the Commandant of the college, Rear Admiral JO Okosun.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of awards to some distinguished officers and ratings of the College.