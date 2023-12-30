2024, year of changing filthy garments, says Pastor Muoka

*Pastor LAZARUS MUOKA

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, said on Saturday that the year 2024 would signify an end to the troubles associated with the outgoing year,

Muoka gave the prophecy in his New Year message contained in a statement, signed by the church’s Media Chief, Pastor Louis Chidi, in Lagos.

He described the incoming year as a period of “changing the filthy garment”.

The cleric said that the country, as well as individuals, would be accosted with an appreciable turning around that would change the days of economic hardship the people experienced.

According to him 2023 with its election upheavals, was a time characterised by uncertainties that enveloped the entire society with latent predicaments.

” The ushering in of 2024 signifies an end to the troubles associated with this outgoing year,” he said.

Muoka said that Nigerians should rejoice, as the days of cross-bearing were over and the new year would usher in divine dominion, victory and blessings on all fronts.

The pastor wished Nigerians a prosperous 2024, urging people to continue interceding for the unity and progress of the nation.