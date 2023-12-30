2023 in retrospect: The highs and lows of Nigerian sports

As we reflect on the year 2023, it is impossible not to be amazed by the incredible moments that defined Nigerian sports. From football to athletics to basketball, the country experienced both triumphs and challenges that will be etched in our memories for years to come.

We also take a look at some of the biggest sporting moments that shaped global sports in 2023 encompassing cricket, football, tennis, NBA, F1, golf and more.

From the Australian cricket team’s record-extending sixth ODI World Cup triumph to the Denver Nuggets’ maiden NBA victory, the field of sports witnessed some historic events in 2023. The football world was dominated by Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s men clinched an emphatic treble (and then made it four at the FIFA Club World Cup). Let’s take a look at some of the most memorable sports events that occurred in 2023.

2023 CAF AWARDS: The Osimhen, Oshoala show

Let’s start with the football arena, where Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala shone brightly. Osimhen, the striker for Napoli, made history by becoming the first Nigerian to win the men’s CAF Player of The Year award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

Victor Osimhen became the first Nigerian male player to be nominated for the coveted Ballon d’Or gong. He lost out to Lionel Messi, who bagged the award for a record 8th time, while Osimhen ended up as the ninth best male player in the world in the 2022/23 football season.

Meanwhile, Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona Feminine, claimed the women’s APOTY, extending her record as the most decorated Nigerian female player. The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s national team, also had a remarkable year. Their outstanding performance at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand earned them the National Team of The Year award, and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was honored as the Goalkeeper of The Year.

Nigeria Cricket’s fairytale

Cricket in Nigeria reached new heights in 2023. The women’s senior national team, the Female Yellow Greens, emerged victorious in the NCF T20i tournament. Similarly, the men’s team, the Yellow Greens, won the inaugural West Africa Trophy with a flawless record. Nigeria was also chosen as one of the hosts for the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup Trophy, further cementing its growing influence in the sport.

High-flying Super Falcons

Despite exiting the Women’s World Cup in the round of 16, the Nigerian women’s team captured the hearts of fans around the world with their spirited display. In a tough group that included Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia, and Northern Ireland, the Falcons remained unbeaten with five points. It took a penalty shootout against England to end their remarkable journey.

Enyimba in ninth heaven

Enyimba FC, a two-time CAF Champions League winner, added another feather to their cap by winning their ninth Nigeria Premier Football League title. In a tightly contested Super 6 tournament in Lagos, they edged out Remo Stars to clinch the championship.

Dominant D’Tigress

The Nigeria national women’s basketball team, known as D’Tigress, triumphed at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament. Under the guidance of coach Rena Wakama, they secured their fourth successive African title by defeating Senegal 84-74. This victory was a remarkable comeback for the team after being banned from participating in the 2022 World Cup due to an internal conflict.